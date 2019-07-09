Dr Firdous stable at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is stable after being admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) over bad health. She reported the problem during a cabinet meeting and was immediately shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Cardiac Centre Tuesday morning. Cardiac specialists checked her up and declared her out of danger. Doctors insisted that the problem happened due to an allergic reaction to an antibiotic taken by Ms. Awan in the morning for a throat infection.

APP adds: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan phoned Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and inquired after her health. The prime minister also wished her early recovery. A bouquet was also sent by the prime minister to Dr Fidous to express his good wishes for her health, PM office media wing in a press release said.