Appointment of ECP members

ISLAMABAD: Deadlock between the government and opposition persists on appointing members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Sindh and Balochistan. A meeting of Parliamentary Committee was held at the Parliament House in connection with appointing members of ECP from Sindh and Balochistan. But the meeting ended in fiasco as no consensus could be reached on the names of members between government and opposition in this regard. After meeting while talking to media Chairperson of Parliamentary Committee Shireen Mazari said that the prime minister would be informed on the deadlock. She said that the names could not be changed once these were moved on behalf of prime minister and opposition leader. She said that deadlock between the government and opposition in continuing while the work of Parliamentary Committee has come to an end, adding that the prime minister will be informed about it.

Meanwhile, talking to media men at the Parliament House, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah has said that the government is creating confusion in each matter and every institution, adding that there is no bigger forum than the Parliament., former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said the Parliament is the biggest forum which represents 200 million people but the government has made a fun of it. He said till now committee could not reach consensus on Election Commission member's appointment.

He said the ECP plays a vital role in maintaining democracy in the country. He said the government is creating confusion in each and every matter and institution. He said government does not look serious.