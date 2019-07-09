close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Punjab Summer Swimming Camp begins

Sports

July 10, 2019

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab’s month-long Punjab Summer Swimming Camp got under way at Punjab International Swimming Complex on Tuesday.

Over 60 boys and girls aged 5 to 16 attended the Summer Swimming Camp. A team of top swimming coaches will impart modern training to young camp trainees for two hours daily. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the prime objective of this high-profile swimming camp is to find swimming talent from grassroots level. “The shining swimmers of the camp will be given further advanced training under the supervision of qualified coaches. After advanced training, the talented swimmers will be able to represent Pakistan in international swimming competitions in future,” he added.

