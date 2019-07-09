Serena, Halep reach Wimbledon semis

LONDON: Seven-time champion Serena Williams is just two wins away from equalling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam titles record of 24 but she wobbled several times in her Wimbledon quarter-final against Alison Riske on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, who recorded her 97th success at Wimbledon to move second on the women’s all-time list, came under enormous pressure from her fellow American before prevailing in an engrossing contest, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in just over two hours.

Williams will play either Britain’s French Open semi-finalist Johanna Konta or Czech veteran Barbora Strycova in Thursday’s semi-finals which will be her 12th at the tournament.It says a lot about the unpredictability of the women’s game compared to the men’s that Williams was the only player in the last eight who reached the same stage last year.

Also joining her in the last four was Romania’s former world number one Simona Halep, who fought back from 4-1 down and three break points in the first set to beat China’s Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

For Halep — who aside from Williams was the only player in the quarter-finals to have won a Grand Slam, taking the French Open last year — it is her second Wimbledon semi-final.Halep will play Elina Svitolina, the Ukraine eighth seed, after she came back from a break down in each set to beat Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-4.

It will be the 24-year-old Ukrainian’s first Grand Slam semi-final. Williams, whose total of 97 Wimbledon match wins compares to the 82 combined of the other seven quarter-finalists, will look back on her victory with some relief.

Riske converted all five of her break points while Williams succeeded with just six of her 16 opportunities.However, she relied on her power to keep her in the match.

In doing so she managed to avoid the fate that befell world number one Ashleigh Barty at the hands of Riske on Monday.Williams was constantly cajoling herself and letting out roars of come on during the match.

Having sealed the match she turned to the players box where she was supported by older sister Venus and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and yelled, pumping her fists. Seventh seed Halep, who ended the run of 15-year-old Coco Gauff on Monday, took the match by the scruff of the neck once she won the first set. For Svitolina breaking new ground in terms of her career is exciting enough.