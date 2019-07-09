Arthur keen to have another term as Pak coach

ISLAMABAD: Desperate Mickey Arthur whose tenure has been extended by 15 days (till August 15) is ready to even apply for a fresh tenure at the expiry of his stint with the Pakistan team.

The News has learnt from well-placed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that Arthur has expressed his willingness to apply for yet another coaching term. “The PCB has extended coach Mickey Arthur’s tenure to 15 days to settle pending issues. His tenure with the Pakistan team now expires on August 15. After his return to Pakistan mostly probably in second half of July, coach is to brief the Cricket Committee as what has happened during his tenure and what more should be done to keep Pakistan top players in fine knick for months and years to come.”

The News has learnt that Arthur is keen to get another term as national team head coach and even is ready to apply and go through all the procedure required in hiring a fresh coach. “One thing is certain that the Board has decided to follow the required procedure in hiring new coach for the national team. Arthur can also apply for the fresh tenure and so do all other aspirants,” the source said. Former Test cricketer Mohsin Khan who recently had resigned as the Cricket Committee head is also keen to take over the head coach job. Former Zimbabwe opener Andy Flower is also expected to apply for the post and so are others.

Meanwhile, coach Arthur had almost 90 minutes briefing with the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director PCB Wasim Khan in England and briefed the two on Pakistan failed campaign that saw the team staying short of making it to the knockout stages.

It has been learnt that during meeting with PCB high ups, Mickey Arthur narrated his achievements and his utility with the team. His view was that he now prepared an outfit that is capable of winning against the best outfits in any format. “What required is to guide and help this product attain maturity. Another couple of years are required to give Pakistan team a real competitive look. I am available and eager to give the team finishing touches,” Arthur is said have told PCB officials.

Ehsan Mani made it clear that every decision from here on would be taken with cool head. “There would be no hasty decisions and every aspect would be considered thoroughly to reach any conclusion whether it is about coach, captain or regarding support staff”.

The PCB MD made it clear that in order to get another stint with the team, he has to apply and go through the required procedures.The PCB is expected to run advertisement for the position of Pakistan team head coach in August.