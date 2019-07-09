Imam, Babar regret for not living up to expectations in WC

LAHORE: Pakistan batsmen Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam have made it clear that their responsibility is to perform on the field and appointing and removing the selection committee and the team management is the duty of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

However, they regretted their performance for not coming up to the expectations. In their interaction with media arranged by the PCB on their arrival from England where they had a ceremonial exit from the World Cup, the two upper order batsmen maintained that they have learnt a lot and will bring improvement in their game after having been appeared in their first World Cup.

Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq also defended his uncle and Pakistan cricket chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq over the former captain’s presence with the team during the World Cup in England. He dismissed rumours that Inzamam’s presence had a negative impact on the team rather he said that Inzamam had always gave useful tips. He rejected reports that the chief selector interfered with the team management.

“I don’t believe that the presence of chief selector [Inzamam] has anything to do with our performance. He was appointed as the chief selector by the PCB, so it is his duty to attend the event and doing selection alongside the captain and coach,” insisted Imam.

The opening batsman admitted that the team didn’t perform well in the early goings of the tournament, winning only one game in their first five matches including a heart breaking loss against archrivals India.

Babar Azam believed that they got a fair chance to learn a lot while playing in the World Cup for the first time. “It was my first playing in such pressure I think I did pretty well and delivered on the right time for my team,” Babar said.

Imam believes in his abilities and wants to remain honest with his duties. The nephew of chief selector Inzam-ul-Haq once again highlighted that he is in the team on merit. Babar, on the other hand, was happy to surpass Pakistan’s legendary batsman Javed Miandad for scoring highest runs in a single edition of Men’s Cricket World Cup. Babar scored 474 from Pakistan to break Miandad’s record of scoring 424 runs in 1992 World Cup.

“We as a unit are satisfied with our performance. Our last few matches were the turning point for the team and the loss against India was equally disappointing for us,” the star batsman said.

Imam indicated that there is room for improvement after he struggled for most of the tournament before scoring a century in the dead-rubber clash against Bangladesh.Imam asked the media and public to criticise their cricket if they so wish, “but please keep our personal lives a little separate”.