Calls mount for resignation of Trump labour secy

WASHINGTON: Democratic Party leaders called on Tuesday for the resignation of President Donald Trump´s secretary of labor over a secret plea deal he made a decade ago with a wealthy hedge fund manager accused of sexually abusing young girls.

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, 50, was serving as a federal prosecutor in Florida when his officeentered into the controversial plea agreement with lawyers for financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, 66, was charged on Monday by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

The well-connected Epstein, whose friends have included Trump, former president Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, faced similar charges in Florida a decade ago but managed to escape a stiff sentence through the plea agreement with Acosta´s office. The plea deal was kept secret from Epstein´s victims until his sentencing. Under the deal, he pleaded guilty to a state charge of soliciting prostitution from a minor and served 13 months in a county jail. “@SecretaryAcosta must step down,” Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, said in a tweet.