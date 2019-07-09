Taliban assurance of‘women’s rights’ has big caveat

KABUL: An agreement by the Taliban to respect women’ s rights may seem like a breakthrough, but activists have questioned how the hardliners will interpret the careful wording. A historic meeting between Afghan representatives and the Taliban concluded late Monday with the longtime foes issuing a joint statement, including a reference to women’ s rights. Participants at the Doha summit agreed that “assuring women rights in political, social, economic, educational, cultural affairs as per (and) within the Islamic framework of Islamic values”, is vital for a durable peace. The wording appears significant, as the Taliban are notorious for their longstanding subjugation of women that has included stonings, honour killings and a ban on education. Observers have cautioned the pledge is open to broad interpretation, depending on who is defining the values of Islam. “Our rights were completely respected in ‘ frames of Islamic values’ under the (Taliban),” prominent women’ s rights activist Wazhma Frogh wrote sarcastically on Twitter. “What an achievement of the Doha meeting. Going back!”

Manizha Qurban, an Afghan Facebook user, said “a few ignorant people” should not be left to interpret Islamic values. Otherwise “they will become nightmares, especially for women. We should invite scholars from other Islamic countries to interpret the values for us,” she wrote. Further fuelling concern and confusion, only the English and Dari versions of the joint resolution include the reference to women’ s rights. One version being circulated in Pashto, spoken mainly by the Taliban, did not mention women’ s rights.

The joint statement came at the end of two days of talks between Afghan delegates, including a small group of women, and senior Taliban officials who are separately negotiating with the US for a peace deal. Such a deal would end America’ s 18-year involvement in Afghanistan in return for various guarantees, but the US insists the Taliban first hold comprehensive talks with Afghan stakeholders. The Taliban have paid increasing lip service to women’ s rights, but always include the caveat of defining these through Islam.