Wed Jul 10, 2019
July 10, 2019

Sister of Saudi crown prince on trial over ‘ beaten workman’

PARIS: The sister of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia goes on trial Tuesday in a French court over the alleged beating of a workman who was refurbishing her ultra-luxury Paris apartment. Hassa bint Salman, sister of powerful Mohammed bin Salman who is known by his initial “MBS”, stands accused of ordering her bodyguard to beat up the workman after he was seen taking a photo inside her home in September 2016. The princess, who denies the allegations and is not expected to be present, allegedly suspected the man of planning to sell the photo of her apartment on the Avenue Foch, long a favourite destination for foreign millionaires in western Paris. The workman said he was tied up and ordered to kiss the feet of the princess, who is thought to be in her 40s and is lionised in the Saudi state-run media for charity work and women’ s rights campaigning. He claimed he was then beaten up and had his tools confiscated during an ordeal that lasted several hours. In an account given to the Le Point news magazine in France, the workman reported that the princess shouted “‘ Kill him, the dog, he doesn’ t deserve to live.” A lawyer acting for the bodyguard, Yassine Bouzrou, told AFP: “We hope that the judges will take into account the numerous contradictions and incoherences of the plaintiff. The medical records contradict the version of events of the plaintiff and show that he lied.”

