Yemen rebel court condemns30 to death for spying

SANAA: A court run by Yemen’ s Huthi rebels Tuesday sentenced 30 academics, trade unionists and preachers to death for allegedly spying for the Saudi-led coalition, a judicial source said. The men, among 36 defendants tried by the criminal court in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, have been in custody for the past year, the source told AFP. “The criminal court today (Tuesday) issued a verdict condemning 30 people to death on charges of spying for the aggression countries,” the source said, adding that the other six were acquitted. He said the men were convicted of supplying the coalition with information on locations for air strikes.