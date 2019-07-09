Remembering Ms Jinnah

It was the 52th death anniversary of Fatimah Jinnah a day back. Ms Jinnah remains an iconic yet under-appreciated figure of our history. She was instrumental in running the affairs of the AIML and helped set up the ‘Pakistan Women’s Association’ to resettle women migrating from India. She also championed the causes of democracy by fearlessly challenging General Ayub Khan’s brutal dictatorship.

She contested the presidential election of 1965 but was defeated in what were widely seen as rigged elections. She was also accused of being a traitor and an Indian agent by General Ayub, but she remained steadfast in the path of truth.

She is a role model for our people. More attention needs to be given to her life and accomplishments as she is too important a figure in our history to be repressed under sanitised labels.

She broke conventional rules, challenged existing norms and defied military dictators. Her rebellious side must be discussed in any recounting of her life, as it contains invaluable lessons for us today.

Naveed Abbas Maitlo

Islamabad