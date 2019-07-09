Disillusioned

All the problems that Pakistan faces today can be eradicated easily only if the core issue is solved; the issue is system failure and a lack of genuine leadership that can lead Pakistan without stealing from us.

Our archaic systems need to be modified in accordance with present-day needs. For this however, sincere leadership is required which can never come out to the surface in our present system without a miracle. Pakistan will never come out ahead of our twisted history. Nothing has happened in 71 years anyway; why would that change now?

Wazeer Latifya

Peshawar