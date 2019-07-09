Disillusioned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
All the problems that Pakistan faces today can be eradicated easily only if the core issue is solved; the issue is system failure and a lack of genuine leadership that can lead Pakistan without stealing from us.
Our archaic systems need to be modified in accordance with present-day needs. For this however, sincere leadership is required which can never come out to the surface in our present system without a miracle. Pakistan will never come out ahead of our twisted history. Nothing has happened in 71 years anyway; why would that change now?
Wazeer Latifya
Peshawar
All the problems that Pakistan faces today can be eradicated easily only if the core issue is solved; the issue is system failure and a lack of genuine leadership that can lead Pakistan without stealing from us.
Our archaic systems need to be modified in accordance with present-day needs. For this however, sincere leadership is required which can never come out to the surface in our present system without a miracle. Pakistan will never come out ahead of our twisted history. Nothing has happened in 71 years anyway; why would that change now?
Wazeer Latifya
Peshawar