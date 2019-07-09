Serena fined $10,000 for Wimbledon court damage

LONDON: Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 for damaging one of the All England Club courts with her racquet, officials said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old American was sanctioned for an incident which took place during a practice session before the tournament got underway. “The code given is for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The reason is court damage,” a spokeswoman told AFP.

Meanwhile, Fabio Fognini has been handed a fine of $3,000 after saying Wimbledon should be bombed. The volatile Italian made the outburst in his native tongue during his third-round loss to Tennys Sandgren on Saturday.

Unhappy at having been scheduled on the small Court 14, Fognini said: “Damn English. I wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here.” He later apologised, saying: “If somebody feels offended, I say sorry. No problem.”

Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis had played down the incident on Monday morning, saying: “It’s in the heat of the moment. It’s an unfortunate comment but we readily accept the apology.” The fine Fognini has been given is at the more lenient end of the punishments scale.