Police hunting intruder who assaulted woman

LONDON: Police have released a CCTV still of a man suspected of breaking into a woman’s flat and sexually assaulting her.

The victim woke up at her home in Manchester Road in the Isle of Dogs, east London, at around 6am on May 12 to find the man attacking her.

She managed to run out of the room and the intruder fled out of the front door of the flat.

Police believe the same man was seen in another flat in the same block minutes before the attack, when a couple woke to find him standing in their bedroom. He ran off before they could confront him. The suspect is a white man in his 20s who was wearing black clothes.

Detective Constable Daniel Cooke said: “This was a terrifying assault for a young woman who woke up to find someone in her own bedroom, a place she should have been safe. We are keen to hear from anyone who might recognise the man in this image, particularly from the clothing he can be seen wearing.”