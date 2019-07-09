‘Half of female prisoners are homeless’

LONDON: The prison system is “targeting the poor, the marginalised, and the vulnerable” with homeless women making up almost half of female prisoners, Labour says.

Shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon said the number of homeless women going to prison has “almost doubled” in the last four years. Burgon said: “What is especially shocking is that now, almost half of all women going to prison are homeless. This is an appalling indictment of our broken justice system. Justice Secretary David Gauke said other measures, like women’s residential centres, should be considered.