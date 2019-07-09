close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
July 10, 2019

Firdous stable after getting medical aid

A
APP
July 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD): A spokesperson of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Tuesday the health condition of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was better after getting medical treatment at a hospital.

Dr Awan had to get medical treatment from hospital due to reaction of medicine which she had taken to get relief from tooth pain.

