MPs want probe into ‘forged signatures’ at banks

LONDON: Financial and legal authorities are being pressed by MPs to probe allegations concerning banks potentially forging signatures.

Nicky Morgan, who chairs the Treasury Committee, has written to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the National Crime Agency (NCA), requesting that they investigate as appropriate. There have been allegations that home repossessions and other documents may not have been signed by the authorised signatory. Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the FCA, was previously asked about allegations of potential criminal activity occurring at banks, in June, during an evidence session.

Steve Baker MP said previously that he had been shown some evidence that “in certain business processes, such as home repossessions, the act of delivering capacity for these business processes might mean that paperwork is signed by somebody who is not the authorised signatory within the bank before taking possession of someone’s home. I have been shown various signatures that demonstrate that it is clearly the case that within some institutions processes are taking place where it appears that anyone is signing these documents. Whether or not the repossession is justified, it does seem that is therefore a fraudulent transaction. Are you aware that this phenomenon may be happening? If so, what are you doing?”

Bailey said: “I am aware of it. Yes, it does get talked about. If you would like to bring the evidence to us, we will look at it.”