FM reaches London for Commonwealth meeting

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reached London on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to UK, state media reported. He will represent Pakistan in the 19th Annual Meeting of the Commonwealth in the United Kingdom at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

He was warmly welcomed by Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria and top officials of Pakistan Embassy at Heathrow.

He will also attend an international conference regarding freedom of expression and will also address the Pakistani community living in London. He will also speak with local and international media and will highlight Pakistan’s stance on different issues.

Talking to media at Heathrow, the Foreign Minister said there is “no reality” about the video released by PML-N regarding honourable judge of accountability court and “it has no significance”. Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan has no plans to visit Russia yet and the Foreign Office will release details regarding any such plan.

Before his departure to the UK, Qureshi said Pakistan will continue playing its due role in the Commonwealth. Qureshi said he will have the opportunity to meet his counterparts of other member states of the Commonwealth on the sidelines of the meeting.