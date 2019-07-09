close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 10, 2019

SC upholds acquittals for pair in LNG quota case

Top Story

A
APP
July 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), upholding its ruling of acquitting former minister Anwar Saifullah and former senator Safdar Abbasi in the long-running liquefied natural gas (LNG) quota case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and also comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case filed by the NAB challenging the apex court’s previous acquittal of the two accused.

During the course of the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said Saifullah had distributed the LNG quota as federal minister for petroleum while he had no such authority. After hearing arguments in the case, the apex court dismissed the NAB’s appeal and maintained its earlier verdict.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus