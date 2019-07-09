SC upholds acquittals for pair in LNG quota case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), upholding its ruling of acquitting former minister Anwar Saifullah and former senator Safdar Abbasi in the long-running liquefied natural gas (LNG) quota case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and also comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case filed by the NAB challenging the apex court’s previous acquittal of the two accused.

During the course of the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said Saifullah had distributed the LNG quota as federal minister for petroleum while he had no such authority. After hearing arguments in the case, the apex court dismissed the NAB’s appeal and maintained its earlier verdict.