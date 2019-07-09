Indian NIA to get more powers in IHK

ISLAMABAD: A bill seeking to further strengthen India’s infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) by giving it more powers to further tighten noose around pro-freedom leaders and activists in occupied Kashmir has been introduced in the lower house of the Indian parliament (Lok Sabha).

Introducing the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Indian Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told the house that the legislation would also allow the NIA to probe cyber crimes and cases of human trafficking, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported on Tuesday.

Through the legislation, the Indian government wants to further strengthen the NIA Act, Reddy said, adding the agency will be empowered to conduct investigation in any part of the world if any attack targeting Indians or Indian interests takes place.

However, the quarters privy to the development believe that the NIA is being given more powers to stifle freedom voices in occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, internet and mobile services continued to remain suspended in southern districts of occupied Kashmir for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. According to the KMS, the internet services were suspended in Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts on Sunday in the wake of the third death anniversary of popular youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani.