Opposition moves no-trust motion against Sanjrani

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties have submitted a no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the Senate Secretary, in their bid to ramp up pressure against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Geo News reported.

The opposition’s 11-member anti-government Rahbar Committee announced that they reached a consensus on removing the Senate chairman on Tuesday. Forty-four senators signed the resolution.

The Rahbar Committee will hold a second session on July 11 where it will likely announce the name of a joint candidate for the post.

The recently-formed committee is made up of nine opposition parties and held its first meeting in Islamabad. In the first meeting it took an oath of confidentiality and formulated a policy to run the anti-government movement.

The Rahbar Committee also gave their approval to elect a new Senate chairman from the party with the majority the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PML N was considering the names of Raja Zafarul Haq and Musadik Malik along with two others for the post of Senate chairman.

It was learnt that during a session that it was decided that the PML-N would leave the position of opposition leader after getting Senate chairmanship.

Meanwhile, media reports quoted Sanjrani as telling reporters that he would not be stepping down voluntarily. “A motion of no-confidence is a democratic right,” he told them. “I have no reservations about the resolution being submitted,” he said. “I am still here and doing my job.”

A day earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defended Sanjrani’s performance as the Senate chairman. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq said serving Sanjrani was performing his duties well.

He said the opposition could not agree on even a single name for the post. He added if the opposition would protest in accordance with prescribed laws for their stances, no one from the government would ever oppose it. If anyone would break the laws then it would require an action against the violator.