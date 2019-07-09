SNGPL says low gas pressure issue solved

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started a new 8-inch system augmentation pipeline project on the Warsak Road to overcome the low-pressure issue in northern parts of the provincial capital.

“Peshawar city has now three major transmission feeds.

These include one at the entrance to city one recently hooked up in last winter at the tail end and one at mid-point.

After a perfect distribution pipeline system, the city has now no low-pressure issues. We have also augmented and upgraded entire main lines in BRT project,” Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited General Manager Saqib Arbab told The News.

The official added that the Economic Zone had a dedicated trunk of 16-inch line recently commissioned which has increased the carrying capacity for the area by four times and has completely overcome the low-pressure issue in the industrial estate Hayatabad.

“There will be zero complaints in next winter in Peshawar as most of the projects have been completed. The construction of 12-inch additional pipeline from Tarnab Peshawar city to Balahisar Fort has been completed but could not be commissioned due to NOC issue from National Highway Authority,” said the official.

He added that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has proposed an additional transmission line to Charsadda, Sherpao and Tangi which is under consideration by the SNGPL Board.