SCCI backs traders’ protest on 13th

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced support to the traders in their protest against what it called harsh measures proposed in the federal budget.

The chamber president, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, in a statement on Tuesday rejected the imposition of new taxes, documentation for retailers and increase in prices of daily use commodities in both the federal and provincial budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.

He announced to support the trader’s forthcoming shutdown against the government’s budgetary measures.

Faizi criticised the government for harsh budgetary measures asking it to withdraw additional taxes, documentation of taxpayers at the retail level.

He said the traders and business community in general and that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular faced huge financial and business losses due to militancy.

He feared the government steps would further deteriorate the economic situation.

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief stressed the need for broadening the tax base by bringing new people under the tax-net instead of putting further burden on the existing taxpayers.

“We fully support the traders’ protest plan of July 13,” Faizi said and reiterated that the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would play its due role to raise voice for rights of the traders at every forum and take steps for an amicable resolution to their issues.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of new taxes and asked the government to frame policies by taking the business community and other stakeholders into confidence.

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry is headed by the Businessmen Forum led by the Awami National Party (ANP) and former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour.