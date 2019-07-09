FIA, SNGPL teams bust illegal connections in KP cities

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), local police and a task force of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), conducted raids in different parts of the province and arrested people for illegal connections on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the FIA and SNGPL task force, on the directives of the federal minister for petroleum, conducted raids in different districts.

The press release said four direct illegal connections to a plaster factory and power generation units were disconnected in Karak.

Abdul Wahab, Rohan Zaib and three other persons were arrested by the FIA and local police. Besides, the task force disconnected 35 illegal gas pipeline networks in Karak.

Also, during the anti-theft operations in Peshawar and surroundings, the task force teams along with FIA Peshawar disconnected illegal gas pipeline networks from Rauf Town on the G.T Road and Gul Garden on the Dilazak Road.

Raids were also conducted in various areas of Peshawar including Ahmadkhel, Kaga Wala, Tehkal, Mathra, Surezai, Regi, Sufaid Dheri, Urmar, Badaber, Achar and Bahadar Killay, Marozai, Chagharmati and localities falling on Charsadda Road.

During these raids, 1350 feet illegal gas pipeline networks, 153 illegal gas connections and 51 tampered meters were disconnected.

Nine applications were submitted for lodging FIRs against the gas pilferers in Police station Bhanamari, Badaber, Inqilab, Sarband and Chamkani.

During these operations, gas volume of 51 mmcf amounting to Rs39 millions was detected by the SNGPL.