GCU VC’s mother dies

The mother of Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah passed away on Tuesday. The funeral of Naseem, wife of late Syed Amir Hussain Shah, will be offered today (Wednesday, July 10) at 05:30 pm after Asr prayer at her residence, 3-Birdwood Road.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed grief on the demise of Prof Hassan’s mother. In another condolence message, the faculty and staff of GCU Lahore prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.