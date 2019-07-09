‘Political situation satisfactory’

Acting Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari held an important meeting with acting Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Governor's House here Tuesday.

Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present. During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding Punjab Assembly matters particularly line of action was finalised about July 15 session requisitioned by the opposition.

Pervaiz Elahi said the political situation in Punjab is satisfactory. He also gave necessary directions to Dost Muhammad Mazari about the upcoming PA session. Dost Muhammad Mazari said that PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Q were running the government system together appreciably in the Punjab, both the parties together will fully respond to the protest by the opposition, N-League is presently in the grip of Almighty Allah.