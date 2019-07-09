Scattered rain

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents are reaching northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days. They predicted that dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob and DG Khan Divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Kakul, Murree, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Mangla, Gujrat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 34.8°C and minimum was 26°C.

Matric result

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce result of Matriculation (Class-10th) Annual Examinations 2019 on July 15. A medal awarding ceremony for high achievers will also be held the same day. The names of the position holders, however, will be announced in a press conference a day earlier, on July 14. The remaining eight BISEs of Punjab would also announce the results on July 15.