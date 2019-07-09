Robbers injure man, son

LAHORE: A man and his son were shot at and wounded by two robbers in the limits of Chung police here on Tuesday.

The injured man, Salah-ud-Din, and his son Asif run a cellphone shop on Multan Road, Chung. The traders’ firing also wounded one of the robbers who fled leaving their vehicle.

accidents: At least seven people were killed and 1,076 injured in different accidents across the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 924 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Around 639 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals and 437 treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

IG: Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan visited CTD headquarters here on Tuesday. The IG said that CTD officers and officials should follow the SOP for their protection and should gear up action against anti-social elements and terrorists taking precautionary measures so that such elements could be defeated.

Model police stations: DIG Operations on Tuesday distributed funds worth Rs 991,0000 among all the model police stations of the city.

suspended: CTO suspended ten traffic wardens for dereliction of duty. Younas, Nazar Hussain, Ghulam Mustafa, Saifullah and Arshad were among the suspended wardens.