Greek conservative govt sworn in

ATHENS: Greece’s new conservative government was sworn in on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took office vowing to turn the page on a decade of economic crisis.

The 51 members of the new government swore the oath of office on the Bible in a ceremony led by the Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos, in line with Greek tradition. That further underlined the break with the term of defeated leftist prime minister Alexis Tsipras, an atheist, who had taken the oath in a civil ceremony in 2015.

Mitsotakis, a pro-business conservative, has vowed to ditch Tsipras’s proposals to separate Church and state. Among those sworn into government on Tuesday was Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, 45, who will have a key role in Mitsotakis’s pro-growth reforms. StaÃ¯kouras stressed the need "to boost growth, attract investment while reducing the tax burden on households and businesses". "There are questions which remain unresolved, but we will be working hard to reduce the uncertainties, to attract investors, to create jobs," the 45-year-old economist assured.