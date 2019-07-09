Structural issues?

The future looks rather bleak as we see the rise of unprecedented inflation during this government’s term in power. With details about the IMF deal emerging now, it seems Pakistan has agreed to hike electricity tariffs on a quarterly basis. While there is nothing ‘structural’ about increasing tariffs, this is being marked as part of the package of structural adjustments. The price hikes already have the potential to burden an already crumbling economy. On top of that, much of the detail from the IMF staff appraisal report on Pakistan shows limited signs of where the promised improvement in Pakistan’s economic situation will come from. Moreover, the IMF is not merely implementing its own agenda; it has incorporated the FATF action plan into its structural benchmarks as well. While this would certainly make sense purely from an economic standpoint – since Pakistan loses credibility in the international market for being on the ‘grey list’ – the decision also shows how the two are linked. The IMF mission chief has praised the government for taking prior actions before the package to show its commitment. But he has also admitted that Pakistan’s oil-dependent economy remains highly vulnerable to shifts in global oil prices.

One must wonder if the IMF’s plan for fixing the power sector will work. The objective of increasing the tariffs will be undercut by the increase in power generation costs, due to the decrease in the value of the Pakistani rupee. In simple terms, the cost of producing electricity has increased in Pakistan due to devaluation, which means that any increases in tariffs might only offset the increase in the cost of producing electricity in the first place, rather than solving the problem of circular debt. The next increase is likely to be 10 percent. The IMF is pushing the government to make amendments to the Nepra Act before the end of December 2019 to reduce the gap between the tariff determined by Nepra and the tariff notified by the government.

The proposal for a comprehensive plan to reduce circular debt by September 2019 is a good one, but one would like the government to show a bit more initiative on its own. The limits of imported plans to fix circular debt have been shown up in the past. Much of the narrative of the IMF report itself is one that we have heard before. How the IMF diagnoses the problems of Pakistan’s economy is now well known; what is not known is how the IMF’s solutions will fix the economy. On its part, the IMF report admits that there are significant risks to the IMF programme, including potential pressure from the public to reverse policies. If there is protest, the IMF wants the government to resist, while waiting for years for the ‘fruits of structural reforms’ to materialise. The promised land may never come, but we must walk through a forest of thorns to get there.