A hopeful future

I believe that after this year’s instability our economy will begin to stabilise again. With the Ehsaas programme and many other such projects working towards helping the people of Pakistan I believe that we are simply in a small period of decline before a major economic boom.
I hope that Pakistan will have a blessed fiscal year and stable future and face as few hardships as possible. We really deserve a break and this economic slump has been hurting all of us badly.
Zafar Saeed
Rahim Yar Khan
