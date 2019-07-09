close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
July 10, 2019

A hopeful future

Newspost

 
July 10, 2019

I believe that after this year’s instability our economy will begin to stabilise again. With the Ehsaas programme and many other such projects working towards helping the people of Pakistan I believe that we are simply in a small period of decline before a major economic boom.

I hope that Pakistan will have a blessed fiscal year and stable future and face as few hardships as possible. We really deserve a break and this economic slump has been hurting all of us badly.

Zafar Saeed

Rahim Yar Khan

