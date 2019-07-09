Train to the future

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I really love the idea of metro trains running in every major city in Pakistan one day. Not only are they clean, affordable and reliable they also help decrease Pakistan’s contribution to global warming related to car fume emissions.
I believe the Orange Line to be the start of Pakistan’s progression towards a new future of an urbanised utopia as it earns the title of being a developing nation.
Mukhtab Edhi
Lahore
