Wed Jul 10, 2019
Wrong rulings

July 10, 2019

It is very disheartening that the World Cup positions of various teams are decided on frivolous rules like run rate and inclement weather, unlike football which is decided on wins and losses. It is high time the ICC revised rules like awarding points to teams that cannot play due to inclement weather. The decision to give preference to a team with a better run rate despite having the same credit points also seems unfair.

In the present world cup our team was put at a disadvantage because of these issues. I appeal to the Pakistan Cricket Board to kindly address these issues with the ICC so that they are revised.

Arshad N Qureshi

Karachi

