Wed Jul 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Weather to be little hotter than normal in July

National

Islamabad: With the weather already being scorching hot, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the temperature will remain little above normal during the current month.

According to the PMD, the global climate indicators such as El-Nino Southern Oscillation and Indian Ocean Dipole are expected to remain in positive phase during July. "On the basis of prevailing global atmospheric and ocean conditions, it is forecast that below normal rainfall is expected in the country during the current month."

Two to three spells of rainfall, embedded with isolated extreme precipitation events, will take place in the northern half of the country during the period.

"The mean temperature is likely to remain 1-2 degree Centigrade above normal during July." The PMD said due to the above normal temperature, snow and glacier would melt increasing in the flow of the Indus River during the month.

