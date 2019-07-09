DHA City scam: Court orders for confiscating properties of Kamran Kiyani, co-accused

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday issued orders for initiating process for confiscating properties of Kamran Kiyani, brother of former army chief Ashfaque Parvez Kiyani, an accused in multibillion DHA City scam.

The court had already declared Kiyani a proclaimed offender in this case. The orders to attach properties of Kiyani were issued by Accountability Court Administration Judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan.

The judge also ordered for confiscating properties of one Tariq Siddique, also a proclaimed offender and a co-accused with Kamran Kiyani. Kamran Kiyani is also a proclaimed offender in Aashiana Housing scam.

As per details, Kamran Kiyani, Tariq Siddique, Hammad Arshad, his brother Murad Arshad, and a retired brigadier, Khalid Nazeer Butt, traded thousands of kanals of land fraudulently on behalf of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

According to an agreement, signed between the DHA and a private company, Glubeco Private Company on June 14, 2010, the latter was to provide the housing authority with 25,000 kanals of land in return for over Rs2 billion. However, the accused only managed to provide 13,092 kanals of land to the DHA.

NAB had informed the court that the land sold to the DHA was scattered at four places rather than being in a single tract, as promised. Moreover, most of the land the accused sold to the DHA was on the riverbed of River Ravi, completely inaccessible by road, NAB added.

The accused collected approximately Rs15.6 billion from the public by issuing allotment letters and later transferred the money to their personal accounts. The complaint against the accused was filed by the DHA and common citizens.

NAB had received the first complaint against the accused on March 2, 2011. It accused Khalid Nazeer Butt of approving the project while the master plan was yet to be approved by the DHA.

The project was approved without 30 per cent of the plots being allocated to the families of martyrs, which is a requirement, NAB added.

The accused retired brigadier signed the contract even though only 4,252 kanals out of the promised 25,000 kanals of land were available. NAB said Khalid Butt abused his power as the project director. As many as 26,000 people were defrauded by the accused, who collected around Rs15.6 billion in the name of plots.