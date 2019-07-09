Arrest warrants for Gilani’s daughter

LAHORE: A local court Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Fiza Batool Gilani, daughter of ex-premier Yusuf Raza Gilani, for not complying with the court orders.

The court has issued said orders on an application filed by Khurram Khan, former husband of Fiza Batool. The petitioner had filed an application submitting that his former wife was not allowing him to meet their son. He requested the court to let him visit his son and ensure his former spouse follows the law. The court had ordered Fiza to allow Khurram to meet his son. However, Fiza didn’t follow the court orders, petitioner said in his application. The court has directed Fiza to appear before the court and submit explanation in this regard, directing police to make sure presence of Fiza Gilani in the court.