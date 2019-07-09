One can only pray for NAB: SC

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court while upholding the decision of acquittal of Anwar Saifullah and Safdar Abbasi in the LNG quota case has rejected appeal pleas filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked "NAB ka Allah hi hafiz hai” (one can only pray for NAB). Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa remarked "hum sub ka Allah hi Hafiz Hai” (We all are left at the mercy of Allah). A three-member bench ofthe apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa took up for hearing appeal pleas filed by the NAB against acquittal of Anwar Saifullah and Safdar Abbasi in the LNG Quota case Tuesday. The NAB counsel argued that Anwar Saifullah issued gas quota being minister for petroleum, while he was not entitled to issue quota.

Justice Azmat Saeed inquired which was competent authority to allot quota under rules and regulations. The NAB counsel said there is no record about competent authority. Justice Azmat Saeed remarked the NAB is of the view that the minister allotted quota on his discretion.

He said the NAB has to prove who was authorised to allot quota. He said there is no order or signature about allotment of quota by the minister. “Is this the way to run any case,” he asked and inquired where are the evidences that Anwar Saifullah gave quota on his discretion. The court, while upholding the decision of acquittal of Anwar Saifullah and Safdar Abbasi, rejected the NAB appeal pleas.