“Allied Bank Limited” partners with “EasyTickets” to Provide Online Booking Services

LAHORE: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) signed an agreement with EasyTickets as its partner to bring online cashless booking of movie, bus and event tickets on myABL Digital Banking platform. An official signing ceremony was held at ABL Head Office in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Tahir Hassan Qureshi - CEO (ABL), Mr. Monis Rahman – Cofounder (EasyTickets), Mr. Mujahid Ali - Chief Information Technology (ABL) and Mr. Sohail Aziz Awan – Chief Digital Banking (ABL) along with senior executives from both organizations.

This partnership allows Allied Bank’s myABL Digital Banking customers to purchase online tickets from the largest selection of bus transport service providers, movie theaters and event promoters through the EasyTickets platform. ABL customers can simply log in on myABL Digital Banking app and directly pay for tickets from their accounts to EasyTickets and receive e-tickets instantly.

“Allied Bank is committed to provide its customers with the best digital experiences,” said Mr. Sohail Aziz Awan. “Our partnership with EasyTickets allows us to offer myABL Digital Banking customers with the ease of online ticket purchasing experience.”

Mr. Monis Rahman said, “We are delighted to work with Allied Bank to bring new customers to our ticketing partners”. He continued, “We share a common goal with Allied Bank of building superior user experience for digital banking consumers.”***