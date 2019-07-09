close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Two drown

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

A teenage girl and a man drowned in the sea near Mubarak Village on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Bhit Kori, a place near Mubarak Village, within the limits of the Mauripur police station.

Their bodies were retrieved by lifeguards and shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities. They were later handed over to the respective families for burial. Police officials also reached the site to investigate the incident. According to the police, the deceased were identified as 13-year-old Mahek, daughter of Pervez, and 50-year-old Shahzad, son of Sajjad. The police said they had gone to the Bhit Kori beach for a picnic. They added that the girl drowned while she was bathing in the sea and the man drowned while attempting to save her.

