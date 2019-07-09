close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Rangers’ powers extended for 90 more days

Karachi

The special policing powers of the Sindh Rangers have been extended for the next 90 days, stated a notification that was issued on Tuesday to announce the decision. Dated July 9, a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said that the federal government has extended the powers conferred on the paramilitary force under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 have been extended for another 90 days, that is from July 6 to October 3.

