Rangers’ powers extended for 90 more days

The special policing powers of the Sindh Rangers have been extended for the next 90 days, stated a notification that was issued on Tuesday to announce the decision. Dated July 9, a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said that the federal government has extended the powers conferred on the paramilitary force under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 have been extended for another 90 days, that is from July 6 to October 3.