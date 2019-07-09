PSA welcomes new finance minister

KARACHI: The managing committee of PSX Stockbrokers Association (PSA) on behalf of its members and TREC Holders / Stock Brokers of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has congratulated Hammad Azhar, former state minister for revenue, on taking oath as the federal minister for finance, a statement said on Tuesday.

They said Azhar is fully aware of the working of the capital market and had contributed greatly in his capacity of revenue minister. “We would be pleased to continue the constructive dialogue we have had with Azhar, for the capital formation and to promote ease of doing business.”

“We would further be pleased if the stock market is given due consideration by his good office, enabling the brokers at PSX, to work for the growth of the stock market, being marketing agents of Pakistan,” they said.