close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

PSA welcomes new finance minister

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

KARACHI: The managing committee of PSX Stockbrokers Association (PSA) on behalf of its members and TREC Holders / Stock Brokers of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has congratulated Hammad Azhar, former state minister for revenue, on taking oath as the federal minister for finance, a statement said on Tuesday.

They said Azhar is fully aware of the working of the capital market and had contributed greatly in his capacity of revenue minister. “We would be pleased to continue the constructive dialogue we have had with Azhar, for the capital formation and to promote ease of doing business.”

“We would further be pleased if the stock market is given due consideration by his good office, enabling the brokers at PSX, to work for the growth of the stock market, being marketing agents of Pakistan,” they said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus