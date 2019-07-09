SECMC, EPTL achieve milestone

KARACHI: Engro Powergen Thar (Private) Limited (EPTL) and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) have declared the Commercial Operations Date (COD) of the first phase of the Thar coal project, a statement said.

The SECMC successfully unearthed the first layer of coal in June 2018 and has also completed the 60-day testing period of steady state production of on-specification coal, the statement said. It added that this culminated the first phase of the mining project, while Engro Powergen Thar Private Limited, the company tasked to construct 2x330 MW mine mouth power plants, had also declared its commercial Operations Date (COD).

The EPTL plant demonstrated the proof of concept earlier by synchronising both the power units in March and April respectively, the statement said.

The company further said the COD milestone of both the mining and the power projects was a significant achievement given that the Thar dream had been an elusive reality for millions of Pakistanis for over 27 years.