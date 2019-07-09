close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Gold prices up Rs 350 per tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday went up by Rs350/tola in the local market, while still remained lower by Rs2,000 as compared to the Dubai gold rates, jewelers said.

According to rates announced by Karachi Saraf Association, gold price in the local market moved up to Rs79,000/tola from Rs78,650/tola on Monday. Price of 10 gram gold increased by Rs300 to Rs67,730 from Rs67,430 a day ago period. However, in the international market, gold traded at $1,392 per ounce down $13 per ounce a day ago.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus