Gold prices up Rs 350 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday went up by Rs350/tola in the local market, while still remained lower by Rs2,000 as compared to the Dubai gold rates, jewelers said.

According to rates announced by Karachi Saraf Association, gold price in the local market moved up to Rs79,000/tola from Rs78,650/tola on Monday. Price of 10 gram gold increased by Rs300 to Rs67,730 from Rs67,430 a day ago period. However, in the international market, gold traded at $1,392 per ounce down $13 per ounce a day ago.