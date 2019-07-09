close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 10, 2019

Directives issued to refineries

Business

A
APP
July 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has directed oil refineries to maintain prescribed standards of petroleum products and ensure production of fuel, meeting the requirements of latest model vehicles being assembled and imported in the country.

“A few years ago, a motor manufacturing company had complained about low quality of fuel causing damage to engines of latest vehicles,” a senior official privy to the Petroleum sector developments told APP.

Accordingly, the government was making all-out efforts to upgrade the existing oil refineries and establish new deep conversion facilities for meeting the country’s fuel requirements in a smooth manner, the official said.

An unprecedented incentives package was in place for setting up new deep conservation oil refineries, enabling them to import machinery, vehicles, plants and equipment and other materials, he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus