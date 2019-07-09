Directives issued to refineries

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has directed oil refineries to maintain prescribed standards of petroleum products and ensure production of fuel, meeting the requirements of latest model vehicles being assembled and imported in the country.

“A few years ago, a motor manufacturing company had complained about low quality of fuel causing damage to engines of latest vehicles,” a senior official privy to the Petroleum sector developments told APP.

Accordingly, the government was making all-out efforts to upgrade the existing oil refineries and establish new deep conversion facilities for meeting the country’s fuel requirements in a smooth manner, the official said.

An unprecedented incentives package was in place for setting up new deep conservation oil refineries, enabling them to import machinery, vehicles, plants and equipment and other materials, he said.