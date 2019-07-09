‘BoI to encourage investment’

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) will promote regional trade, manufacturing economy and export-led growth, besides discouraging red-tape to encourage investment culture in the country. “Regional trade, especially with neighbouring countries, including energy-rich Central Asian Republics (CARs) is the priority of the government,” BoI Chairman Zubair Gilani said in an interview with APP on Tuesday.

The trade with neighbouring countries would help increase the local exports and decrease trade deficit, he said, adding that the nine special economic zones (SEZs), being established along the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), offer huge opportunities to the foreign and local investors in terms of low-cost business facilities, including low-cost energy, decade long tax free zones and provision of land on lease.

BoI was committed to ensure facilities for starting new businesses, property registration and resolving insolvency for ease of doing business, especially for Small and Medium Entreprises (SMEs) in Lahore and Karachi, he said.