Oil imports exempted from value-added tax

KARACHI: The government has exempted oil imports from three percent value-added tax to help oil marketing companies ease their liquidity crunch, it was learnt on Tuesday.

The government, in the budget 2019/20, proposed to exclude all petroleum products imported by oil marketing companies (OMCs) from the ambit of minimum value-added tax (VAT) of three percent.

“Exclusion of VAT is only available on those products imported by OMCs where prices are regulated. It is proposed that exclusion be provided to all petroleum products like furnace oil, imported by the OMCs,” a budget document said.

Previously, only those imported petroleum products were exempted from minimum value addition tax, whose prices were regulated by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority. “Now, all the petroleum products imported by OMCs are excluded,” an official said.

Previously, additional sales tax of two percent was applicable on 11 products. These 11 items were subject to payment of 17 standard sales tax and two percent extra tax in lieu of value addition, but subsequent supply chain was exempted from sales tax. Commercial importers were paying standard rate of 17 percent sales tax and three percent value added tax at the customs stage.

An official at a local OMC said the exemption from value-added tax would ease cash flow problems in the industry. A significant portion of the country’s overall imports comprises of petroleum products. The country imported petroleum products worth $5.647 billion in the July-May period of 2018/19, while overall petroleum group imports, which also include crude oil and gas, stood at $13.135 billion during the period.

The country’s energy sector reels under burdensome inter-corporate debt, known as circular debt, involving the entire chain from oil marketing companies, power generators, distributors and consumers. In March this year, the ministry of energy floated sukuk (Islamic bonds) worth Rs200 billion in order to partially pay off the circular debt, while another Rs200 billion issue was also planned to further ease the burden.