PBC urges government to simplify taxation system

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Tuesday urged the government to simplify the taxation system replete with 47 various types of taxes and that focuses on extracting higher revenue from a narrow base of existing taxpayers.

“The fiscal regime remains complex… tax rates remain higher than the region, especially GST (general sales tax) at 17 percent) which in a largely undocumented economy provides incentive to evade,” the PBC said in a report, “Progress Review of Make-in-Pakistan”. The PBC is a private sector business policy advocacy forum, consisting of largest businesses/groups including multinationals.

The council said the reforms, like renegotiating trade agreements, structural adjustments and the Federal Board of Revenue’s overhauling, initiated by the present government would take several years to bear fruits.

The PBC said minimum turnover taxes for low margin sectors as also in the initial years of investment and in otherwise tax exempt projects in special economic zones (SEZs) discourage investment. “Reduction and subsequent withdrawal of tax credit on balancing, modernisation and replacement is also retrogressive for upgradation of industrial output.”

The council said duty on intermediate items used in local production remains high and will negatively impact import substitution.

“Cost and availability of land and the provision of utilities, even in SEZs, is a major constraint,” it added. “Development finance institutions no longer exist to provide long-term credit; and bank lending to SMEs (small and medium enterprises) remains abysmally low.”

The PBC is critical of subsidies for sugarcane and wheat which it said denies “industry adequate inputs to add value to, both for exports and import substitution”.

“Subsidy for sugarcane creates distortion and disincentivises cultivation of cotton, which is required for value-addition by the textiles industry. It also does not encourage the cultivation of oil-seeds, resulting in high imports of edible oil,” it said. “Foreign direct investment policy needs to be directed to export-led or import substitution industries and those for which local investors lack capital and risk appetite, such as oil and gas exploration.”

The council further said short-term oriented export policies have not encouraged the shift to man-made fibers in line with global demand. “Neither has it promoted investment in adding further sophistication to products or to diversify beyond the traditional markets of USA and Europe.”

The PBC said most government processes remain complex and paper-based with poor accountability for speed and quality of decision-making. “Trade, fiscal and corporate laws should be subjected to regulatory guillotine to eliminate all non-value adding, time and energy sapping requirements that make it difficult and costly to do business.”