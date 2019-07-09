close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
AFP
July 10, 2019

AFP
July 10, 2019

A South African informal waste picker rests on top of sacks at a landfill in the outskirt of Johannesburg. A report estimated that there are 62,147 informal recyclers in South Africa, of whom about 25,467 operate at curb-side as trolley-pushers, with the remainder operating at landfill sites. Their contribution saves up to R750-million in landfill airspace each year.

