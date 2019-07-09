Rupee falls

The rupee traded slightly weaker against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday, dealers said. It closed at 157.37 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 157.32.

In the open market, the value of the local currency also fell to close at 157.70 against the dollar. It had finished at 157.50 in the previous session.

Dealers said the rupee traded in a range-bound manner due to fewer import payments. The International Monetary Fund, in its staff report on Pakistan, said to correct imbalances and support the buildup of reserves, the State Bank of Pakistan is committed to a flexible, market-determined exchange rate.

“The SBP has announced this change to modernise the foreign exchange rate regime and the functioning of financial markets, and to contribute to a better allocation of resources in the economy,” the report said.

It will help reduce accumulated external imbalances, provide a buffer against shocks, and support the rebuilding of international reserves. In this context, since May 16, 2019, the SBP has allowed the exchange rate to be market determined.

“Going forward, the SBP might intervene to prevent a possible overshooting or disorderly market conditions (DMCs), while at the same time, not suppressing an underlying trend and in a manner consistent with rebuilding reserves,” it added.