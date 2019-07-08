Member wants PBC meeting on allegations against AC judge

ISLAMABAD: Barrister M Raheel Kamran Sheikh, Member Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), in a letter to the PBC secretary, has demanded to convene an immediate meeting of the PBC to consider making a demand for suo moto action by the chief justice of Pakistan and constitute a larger Bench about the allegations made by the PML-N leadership against an Accountability Court Judge.

Barrister Kamran said that the PBC should apply to join the proceedings to assist in case larger bench is formed after suo moto notice. Barrister Kamran opined that alternatively, the PBC may itself file a Constitution Petition before the Supreme Court with prayer to hold an independent and impartial inquiry/investigation to ascertain genuineness or otherwise of the video of the alleged conversation of the Judge Accountability Court, Islamabad. And further to seek appropriate consequential orders in case videotape is found to be genuine and an order regarding live broadcast of all proceedings and an appropriate legal action against the Judge Accountability Court for any misconduct.